From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are multiple thousands of college graduates every year but so many of them wander, not knowing what to do once they have gotten their diplomas. Why do young people have such little direction in life?
— S.C.
Dear S.C.: Young adults today are staring into the face of a great giant called “vocation.” There are so many possibilities to consider. They ask: “What do I do with my life after college?” Many have traveled, been entertained to death, and experienced nearly every thrill possible, even some that are not meant to be experienced at all!
The distractions from learning responsibility are endless, and often it leads to boredom. With the fast-paced culture, steeped in the social media frenzy today, focusing becomes almost impossible. The ease of communicating with anyone at a moment’s notice often prevents one from learning the art of planning. It can also block out the voice of the Lord who wants to guide us to the best pathway for life.
A friend years ago used to say, “The main thing, is to keep the main thing, the main thing!” While being diverse in abilities can be a helpful skill set, it can hold many back from keeping their eyes fixed on something more important. For believers in Christ, the main thing is to obey the Lord in all things and be available for what He sets along our pathway.
David the shepherd boy never set out to slay a giant. David was watching his father’s flock but when he heard that there was no one to stand up to the giant of a man called Goliath, David rose to the occasion and called on the Lord to strengthen him and give him victory (1 Samuel 17). David was available, obedient and attentive, and it set the course for life.