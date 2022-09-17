From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There seem to be a lot of people out there in TV land that claim to be messengers of God but they are constantly getting in trouble. Does God just turn a blind eye?
– B.M.
Dear B.M.: The Bible says that “whom the Lord loves, He [disciplines]” (Hebrews 12:6). Preachers are not immune to God’s chastening and the story of Jonah is one example of how the Lord deals with those who are truly His servants. Before God could use Jonah, Jonah first had to humble himself and repent. Only then would God use him to preach the Gospel to a pagan culture. Jonah is one who thought he could escape from the Lord — he found out differently.
Jonah was called to preach to rebellious Nineveh (the area today that is known as Mosul, Iraq), but instead he rebelled against God’s call. This epic story proves that God’s eyes are everywhere and that He devises retribution and punishment to bring about eternal blessing in response to repentance.
The Bible tells us that Jonah was called to preach God’s Word, but in a very different way from other prophets who preached to Israel. Jonah resented the fact that God was sending him to the “great city” (Jonah 1:2), the capital of Israel’s pagan neighbor, Assyria. He didn’t believe the people of Nineveh deserved God’s salvation. So he did the very thing he was called to preach against — he disobeyed God and did what was in his heart. God reprimanded Jonah and, in graciousness, expressed His pity and love for those wandering in an evil world drowning in sin. This is yet another demonstration of the long arm of God’s salvation extended to those who turn from rebellion and receive the Lord’s mighty message of forgiveness.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Today’s veteran: Bradley Shuck, 53
On a hot summer night, a Glynn County police patrol officer caught the whiff of a familiar scent wafting his way from a passing vehicle with its windows down.
The Coastal Health District plans to end drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick on Saturday due to the wide availability of other testing options and low demand.
One thing hasn’t changed since GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 1970s. Many Georgians want him to run, and they want him to win.
Staff at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island bid a fond farewell Thursday to two patients recently nursed back to health.
Members of the Boys & Girls Club’s Burroughs-Molette Elementary location will soon enjoy newly spruced up spaces, thanks in part to volunteer work at the site on Wednesday.