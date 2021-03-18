From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
A friend recently died from a drug overdose. Another friend has such deep grief that I’m afraid she’ll do the same. She refuses to believe God can help her. What can a Christian do to help a friend who doesn’t believe in God?
— S.F.
Dear S.F.: An onslaught of grief can cause people to think they’re losing their minds. The grief-stricken person can lose the ability to concentrate, which adds to panic. This can lead to emotional paralysis. Guilt, anger, resentment, and panic are some of the faces of grief, none of which are abnormal.
Like soldiers going into battle, we need to be prepared for grief but the culture of today does not prepare us for it. What we need more than anything else during times of grief is a friend who stands with us; someone who will not leave us. Jesus is that friend. The Lord prepares us to weather life’s storms. He gives us the power of faith in Him.
He has told us that He will be with us always and never leave us or forsake us (see Hebrews 13:5). Often it takes that “knife in our heart” to drive us to Him. Our faith is dependent upon God, and when we enter the valley of grief, we need His help or we’ll never overcome the sorrow that weighs us down. And we can be a friend to others who don’t know the peace that comes from Jesus. The best way to help others is to tell them about the Friend that cared enough to die for our sins and bring salvation and peace to our hearts.
Nothing encourages more than Scripture. Filling our minds with things that are true, honorable, pure, and lovely will bring hope and the knowledge that Jesus cares for those who place their faith and trust in Him.