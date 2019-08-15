From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been dating the same guy a long time and I am comfortable with him. But now that he has asked me to marry him, I doubt whether he will make a faithful husband, but I am afraid to say no because I might not ever get married. Is there any way to be sure?
— S.G.
Dear S.G.: No spouse is going to be perfect. After all, everyone has faults. When a couple has dated a long time they learn many things that can help them determine compatibility; however, love and commitment are the anchors to longevity. This means belonging to the Lord Jesus Christ is the foundation upon which a strong marriage is built.
Marriage is the most serious long-term covenant a couple will make in their lifetime, but many enter into it with a lack of maturity and knowledge. The growing number of divorces shows how imperative it is that young people be adequately prepared for marriage.
A good marriage is not based on idealism, but on reality. If one person says “yes” to marriage just because it is the only proposal she may get, that is not the wisest decision. It is important to be honest with oneself. Far too many marry with unrealistically high expectations, and then spend years suffering and adjusting — if they stay together at all.
A solid relationship with Jesus Christ is the most important thing that two people considering marriage should be certain of. Couples who marry “in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 7:39) should have the potential for a much better relationship than those outside of Christ. To “marry in the Lord” means to enter into holy matrimony according to the law of God. This is the reason the Bible says to submit to one another out of reverence for Christ (Ephesians 5:21).