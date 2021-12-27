From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear a lot about people having spiritual gifts like the gift of encouragement or comfort. This is hard for me because I am happiest when alone; yet I feel selfish. What’s the answer?
– M.I.
Dear M.I.: There is an old saying “No man is an island.” The Lord intends for people to have fellowship to help one another. He gave us relationships to bring us joy. It pleases God when He sees us reach out to others in need.
There was a popular song years ago that said, “People who need people.” While there are some who keep private thoughts to themselves, whether painful or joyful, we are created to need others in our lives. But more than that, we need Jesus Christ in our lives.
The Lord promises to bring us comfort and He expects us to do the same for those who cross our paths. Christ left us an example to “follow His steps” (1 Peter 2:21). Humanity cries out for comfort in sorrow, light in its darkness, peace in its turmoil, rest in its weariness and healing in its sickness and diseases.
We must ask God for help in communicating His comfort to those who need support. We are called to point them to the God of all comfort through His word – the Bible. We are told in this great library of books that He is a refuge for the oppressed (Psalm 9:9), an ever-present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1), and His promises give life (Psalm 119:50).
When we ask the Lord to make us a blessing to others — He will! Many times this is most evident when we share some of our own struggles and testify to how God helps us through. Our own witness of Christ meeting our needs speaks to those who need a tender touch from the Savior.