From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am having a hard time being joyful. Discouragement follows me. Living through COVID-19 has deepened my sorrow and loneliness. What is the secret to overcoming this horrible emotion and finding peace and happiness?
— S.L.
Dear S.L.: We should be a “glimmer” for someone who may be discouraged. The Bible tells us to apply our hearts unto wisdom (Psalm 90:12). While our tendency is to live in the past and sometimes dread the future, it is important to remember that the devil wants us to live discouraged lives. If we focus on what is bad we pull the shade on future’s light. We must put our eyes on others and most important is to keep our eyes on Jesus.
Desire to live an outgoing, outflowing life in the context of eternity. When Jesus left this earth after His resurrection, He said, “It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you” (John 16:7). That Helper is the Holy Spirit of the living God.
Do not be trapped by the world’s darkness. If we belong to Jesus Christ, we are children of light. We must remember when we’re discouraged how much more discouraged others are. Make a point to be pleasant and smile. People from every race and culture respond to a smile. Try it and you will see.
There is indeed so much unpleasantness in this world, but the Bible says that the kingdom of God is peace and joy (Romans 14:17).
We will never be free from discouragement and despondency until we know and walk with the very fountainhead of joy, the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord.
Find a smile for your family, neighbors, co-workers and, yes, even strangers. You will find that you will leave your house each day with a sweeter spirit.