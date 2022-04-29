From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The progression of social media is of great concern to me as a parent. It’s taking over my teenagers’ every waking moment. They love to post about their activities and their accomplishments. This technology that fits so comfortably in the palm of the hand is distracting my kids from handling real life. Can this really be good for society?
– S.M
Dear S.M.: The internet can be used to preach God’s Gospel, and with a quick tap, pornography can pop up. There seems to always be good and bad to every form of new technology. Wisdom and self-discipline is required when using technology of the day, just as it was when television came into existence. But there is no question, obsessing about “self” is destructive.
A humorous, but true, story was told about the owner of a club discussing golf with some of the members. One turned to him and said, “By the way, what is your handicap?” Immediately the owner replied, “Myself!” How true that is!
Self, the capital “I”, is the universal problem, the handicap of all people. The Bible tells us there are seven things the Lord hates. The first listed, a proud look (Proverbs 6:16-17).
Satan, full of pride (Isaiah 14) is the great deceiver and distractor. And the sin of self (or pride) has crept into the lives of Christians; no one can expect victory and inward rest until the “I” has been conquered. God commands us to humble ourselves.
If we are to live above the clouds, the sin of pride will have to be confessed and forsaken. It is deadlier than the venom of a rattlesnake. It stunts, stifles, weakens and destroys Christian victory. Pride comes from looking only at ourselves; meekness comes through looking at God.