From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
For the most part, I’m a happy person. I’ve been married for two years, have an important job and quite a large Facebook following and have invested a lot of time into building a cool platform. But many posts I read make me wonder what life is all about. Even when things are going well, I’m still wandering around in life.
– W.S.
Dear W.S.: Our culture tells us that if we make a lot of money, have a good relationship and important position we will be happy and satisfied. There is nothing wrong with these accomplishments but in spite of it, mankind remains restless. The human spirit will always search for peace. We can try a thousand different things and still come up empty.
Social media platforms have given individuals a sounding board. At a whim, people post an array of emotions and have only to wait a few moments for reply. We are exposed to broken hearts and confused minds by a simple click. Seldom do their followers encourage them to turn to God; instead, they wallow with them. Others try escaping from reality.
Most people yearn for one thing more than anything else: inner peace. Without it, they have no lasting happiness or security. We are like a restless sea, finding a little happiness here and a little pleasure there, but nothing permanent and satisfying. So the search continues! Until you actually possess true peace with God, no one can describe its wonders to you. “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 16:33).
The Bible speaks of “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds” (Philippians 4:7). Reality is found in the Lord Jesus Christ. Only Christ can meet the deepest needs of the human heart. He alone brings lasting peace.