From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The recent pandemic has had a negative impact on our world, and I’m trying to help some of my friends deal with fear. They’ve been listening to a podcast called The Mindset Mentor, trying to get a grip on themselves. What are some spiritual thoughts I can share with them since they are all Christians?
— M.G.
Dear M.G.: While others fill their minds with the bad news from the headlines of the day, we can steep ourselves in the Good News about God. Many are filled with a thousand anxieties. But when we bring them to Jesus Christ by faith, He will bring peace to our hearts and minds. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).
The human mind will be filled with either good or evil. It will be either carnal or Christlike. The mind must be turned away from all evil. We must choose the kind of programs we watch and listen to. We must be careful of the kind of things we read and the things that occupy our thoughts.
The mind must be set on things that are above. It isn’t enough to put bad thoughts out of our minds. Godly thoughts must be put in our minds through Bible reading, prayer, and communion with Christ, fellowship with other Christians, and Christian fellowship in the church.
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5). It’s possible to change the mindset when we make use of this tool of communication by which God speaks to us — the Bible. Read it, study it, and memorize it. It has the ability to change life. It’s a living book that works its way into our hearts, minds, and souls.
