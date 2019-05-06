From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear many religious people talk about connecting to the spirit world which sounds “spooky,” yet Christians themselves seem to put more emphasis on a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. This is all so confusing. Is the Holy Spirit different from the spirit world and, if so, what does the Holy Spirit do for mankind?
— D.I.
Dear D.I.: The Holy Spirit — the Spirit of the living God — has been sent to help all those who have been redeemed by Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit is the third Person of the Trinity: God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. While many people struggle to understand such a mystery — the Three in One — the Holy Spirit is a great and wonderful gift from Almighty God. Jesus promised that He would send “the Helper” so that Christians would not be alone in this world (John 16:5-7).
A friend once said, “I need Jesus Christ for my eternal life, and the Holy Spirit for my internal life.” For those who believe in Jesus, His power can change a life, a marriage, a relationship, a church, and a world. Unfortunately, this power has been ignored, misunderstood, and misused. The Holy Spirit is not to be confused with the “spirit world.” He is a Person, not to be feared but to be embraced by believers because when someone gives their life to Jesus Christ, God’s Holy Spirit comes and indwells the believer with faith to trust, and live for, the Lord.
The Holy Spirit illuminates the minds of people, makes us yearn for God, and takes spiritual truth and makes it understandable to us. The most important thing that the Spirit of God does for mankind is to show sinners that Jesus is “the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). This is a wonderful reality.