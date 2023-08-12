From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is greatly disturbing to see ads about a new video game called “I Am Jesus Christ” that allows gamers to mimic Jesus as they see fit, reflecting how they think Jesus would respond to some very dark scenarios as though God thinks like mere people. Isn’t this a form of blasphemy against holy God since we cannot begin to think like God concerning people’s behavior?
– V.G.
Dear V.G.: We are weak and imperfect, and we can scarcely grasp the overwhelming perfection and holiness of God. We have become so used to sin that we can’t imagine anyone being absolutely perfect. But God is! The Bible says, “God is light and in Him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5).
Because God is holy, He never does wrong — never. From one end of the Bible to the other, God reveals Himself as absolutely pure, without flaw or blemish of any kind. When Isaiah glimpsed a vision of God, he was overwhelmed by God’s holiness — and his own sinfulness. He saw angels surrounding God’s throne, calling to one another, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord” (Isaiah 6:3).
Only when we understand the holiness of God will we understand the depth of our sin. The Bible declares, “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than Your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:9).
We have largely lost sight of the holiness and purity of God. This is one reason why we tolerate sin so easily. Superficial views of God will produce superficial views of sin, and sin is detestable in the sight of God. The holiness of God is never to be taken lightly, for it is the very essence of His character.
