Dear Dr. Wallace:
I loaned my ex-boyfriend $150 to buy a car. He said he would pay me $50 a month for four months. The last $50 would have been interest on the loan. At the time, I loaned him the money, I thought we were deeply in love. Now we are no longer an item! We split up a month ago, but he still promised to pay me — eventually.
Well, I’m convinced that “eventually” might never come. How do I sue him to get my money? I really need it.
— Unpaid Paisley,
via email
Dear Paisley: Sorry, but unless you have a promissory note from him stating that he will repay the loan of $150 plus $50 interest, your chances of “forcing” him to repay you are next to nothing. Continue to ask politely for the return of your money if you or your friends are in contact with him and be happy if he repays even part of what he owes you. Chalk off what you don’t get back as the high price of learning. These types of “loaning money” lessons can be very expensive later in life. In my opinion, you are learning a very valuable lesson for a relatively small price — even though I know it hurts to lose money as a young person without having much in the first place. Try to get a part-time job or do extra chores at home to replace the money you need.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Our family has been debating about canned fruits and vegetables compared to frozen foods. Which are better for you? Please reply soon because this argument has been going on in our house for quite some time. We are aware that fresh-picked produce the ultimate in health, nutrition and taste, so our debate is limited just to frozen versus canned. Which wins?
— Foodie,
via email
Dear Foodie:
Frozen food wins, hands down! Canned fruits often have sugar added to “enhance” the flavor, and canned vegetables are usually loaded with sodium, again to add flavor. Frozen foods tend to be “flash-frozen” in their natural state so that when they are thawed and/or cooked, they closely resemble fresh foods. The key here is to distinguish between heavily processed frozen foods and natural or raw frozen foods, which do not have lots of additives and preservatives. Healthy frozen foods are indeed available in wide variety across the spectrum of culinary options. Check your local stores and read those labels carefully.
You’ll find some healthy gems for sure!
Write to Dr. Wallace at