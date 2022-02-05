From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean that God “reveals” Himself to people?
– G.R.
Dear G.R.: In every good novel or play, there must be a conflict. Even Shakespeare could not have created a more powerful plot than the divine dilemma. We know that man is sinful and separated from God. Because God is holy, He couldn’t automatically forgive or ignore man’s rebellion. Because God is love, He couldn’t completely cast man aside. Conflict. How could God be just and the justifier?
Does God speak to us? Does He tell us where He is, how we can find Him, how we can be right with Him? He does, indeed, tell us about Himself and His loving concern. He reveals Himself to the human race through His Word. The very word “revelation” means “to make known,” “to unveil.” Revelation requires a “revealer,” who in this case is God.
It also requires “hearers” — the chosen prophets and apostles who recorded in the Bible what the Lord told them. Revelation is communication in which God is at one end and man is at the other. In the revelation that God established between Himself and us we can find a new dimension of living, but we must “tune in.” Levels of living we have never attained await us. Peace, satisfaction and joy we have never experienced are available to us.
The heavens are calling and God is speaking. Are we attuned to His voice? It has been said that in order to tune in to God’s voice, we must tune out this world’s noise. When God speaks to us, He should have our full attention.