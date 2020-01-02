From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a fan of the rock band U2 and Bono. It is said of him that he can quote the entire book of Leviticus and the works of John Lennon. I can understand why he might quote Lennon, but the book of Leviticus is difficult to read and understand. What is the significance?
— R.F.
Dear R.F.: Some feel that Leviticus is difficult to read, but its passages are rich in history and are pertinent today because they point to the future. Nearly every chapter begins with “And the Lord spoke...” There is no lack of warning from Almighty God. No one could declare innocence about God’s commands. He laid down the law and declared judgment if the law was not obeyed. The people had said, “Show us the law and we will follow it” — but they couldn’t do it, and neither can we. So God sent His Son to show us the way.
Israel had been called by the Lord to be a holy nation. They had come out of the pagan Egyptian society where idol worship and immoral living reigned. God forbade them to continue these practices with warnings and judgment: “But if you do not [according to God’s commands], then take note, you have sinned against the Lord; and be sure your sin will find you out” (Numbers 32:23). When the Israelites turned away from godlessness, God’s blessings were poured out on them. He desired that His special people would live lives that reflected His holy character.
This book not only records much of the history of Israel, God instructed His people to invite others into His protection by recognizing their sin and making atonement. Leviticus records the phrase, “a stranger who dwells among you” (Leviticus 16:29).
Marvel that God in His great love for all people is constantly making provision for them through the gift of blood that cleanses. This is the great significance of Leviticus.