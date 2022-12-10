From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
We’re fools to think God could really love mankind while the world’s suffering and falling to pieces. Instead of blaming one another, shouldn’t we be questioning whether there’s really a God and if so, why is He allowing bad things to destroy His own creation causing misery on good people?
– F.P.
Dear F.P.: Apart from the salvation that God brings to repentant hearts, the Bible says that no one is good — no not one (see Romans 3:10)!
We live in an upside-down world, in which people hate what they should love and love what they should hate. We’re heading for a world showdown, a worldwide confrontation because of sinful man. If we think we can solve our problems without God, then we’re living in a fool’s paradise. Scripture says, “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God’” (Psalm 14:1).
The Bible describes the corruption and foolishness of man. “For since the creation of the world [God’s] invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen… so that [mankind is] without excuse. For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools. ... For they exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator (Romans 1:20–25, NASB).
The graciousness of God is seen throughout the Bible. It’s foolish for anyone to turn aside from this wonderful truth: “The Lord is righteous in all his ways and loving toward all he has made” (Psalm 145:17, NIV). He’s so patient with mankind and not willing that any should perish but rather come to repentance (see 2 Peter 3:9). Oh, that all people would come and lay their sins and doubts at the feet of Jesus and know His glory.
