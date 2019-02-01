From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems churchgoers today are extremely involved in the political system. Should the church concern itself with politics, or should it confine itself to a spiritual ministry only?
— P.I.
Dear P.I.: There are many ways to describe politics. Many of our forefathers, thankfully, were Christians. America was founded on Biblical principles; our laws based on Scripture. In the early days of our nation, politicians quoted the Bible so frequently that they didn’t even have to give references because most of the nation’s settlers knew the Bible.
The word politics has a wider meaning than merely a political party or party platform. Politics affects community life — our towns, our cities, our states and our country. Churches filled with Christians have a right to be concerned about where politics takes our nation.
The church has a spiritual ministry of bringing men and women into a right relationship with one another as well as with God. The church is not preaching the whole Gospel unless it emphasizes righteousness in our daily living through salvation found only in Christ. The common life of humanity is part of the church’s concern because it is part of God’s concern; and in these days, especially, it is important that people should be reminded that all life — political, social, economic and industrial — must be subject to the laws of God. This is why Christians need to be involved in who governs our nation and how its laws impact the future.
We have forgotten that our nation grew strong in an era when moral standards were emphasized; it has grown weak because we condone that which we once condemned.
The secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts, homes and families. We must return to the faith of our fathers.