From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is the Gospel so controversial and why do some say everyone must decide what they think about it?
— G.D.
Dear G.D.: The Bible says that it’s appointed that man will die once (Hebrews 9:27). All of nature’s in the process of dying. Yet most people are living as if they think that they will never die. Most people are living for today with barely a thought of eternity.
The Bible and nature both teach that everything that has a beginning also has an ending. The day begins with a sunrise; but the sun sets, the shadows gather, and that calendar day’s crossed out, never to appear again. We will never be able to repeat today. It’s gone forever.
Nations and civilizations rise, flourish for a time and then decay. Eventually, each comes to an end. This, because of sin, is the decree of history and the way of life on this planet.
The Bible also teaches that the world system as we know it shall come to a close. “The world is passing away… but he who does the will of God abides forever” (1 John 2:17).
This is why the Gospel is so important, it’s the Good News from God. But the Gospel also drives people to a decision — the most important decision ever made — and that is whether or not each individual will receive Christ as Savior or reject Him and remain in their sin.
The world’s days are numbered. Every cemetery testifies that the Bible is true.
Life is only a vapor that appears for a moment and then vanishes, just as the grass that withers and the flowers fade.
God has prepared a bright future and a plan for each person and His message is to repent of sin and turn to Him and live forever. Decide today.