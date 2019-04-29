From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Shortly after our wedding, my wife began to explore other belief systems claiming a desire to influence her friends for Christ at college but they have influenced her by saying, “Real religion is free of boundaries; believe everything and find peace.” I have run out of ways to reason with her. What else can I say?
— H.A.
Dear H.A.: People seek freedom in various ways not realizing that the freedom they seek is often the pathway to bondage. Albert Einstein said, “I feel like a man chained. If only I could be free from the shackles of my intellectual smallness, then I could understand the universe in which I live.” My, what insight to a man who is considered one of the most brilliant minds.
Freedom for the scientist, he thinks, is found in seeking truth about the physical universe. The philosopher tries to discover truth about human existence. The psychologist looks for truth about the action and reaction of the human mind. At the end of his life, Buddha said, “I am still searching for truth.”
We say we want freedom from prejudice, freedom from ignorance, and freedom from poverty. We even say we’re searching for religious freedom; yet even in America there are groups that want to throw out religious symbols. They wish to be free from bondage while throwing away the symbols that speak of true freedom.
Jesus is Truth — all psychological truth, all sociological truth, all scientific truth, all philosophical trust, all religious truth (John 14:6). He came to deliver the most freeing message of all and to rescue mankind from bondage and bring peace and freedom to weary souls.
While friends may say to believe everything, the Bible says to pray about everything (Philippians 4:6-7), and proclaim freedom for those in captivity and under the influence of evil (Isaiah 61:1).