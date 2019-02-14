From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems our society is more corrupt than ever. Does anyone ever ask the question, “If you were God, wouldn’t you be tempted to wipe out the human race and blot them from memory?”
— A.G.
Dear A.G.: We cannot put ourselves in God’s place, of course. He is far greater than we are. Apart from Almighty God the human race is depraved and corrupt. When Adam and Eve rebelled against God, for instance, He punished them by sending death on the human race. But He showed His love for them by making a way for salvation.
Jesus spoke of the corruption of mankind and said, “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: they ate, they drank, they married ... until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them” (Luke 17:26-27). “But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord” (Genesis 6:8).
With God there is always hope for salvation because He is a God of love. But He is also a God of judgment, and He gives us warnings for our good. “The entirety of Your word is truth, and every one of Your righteous judgments endures forever” The great flood brought God’s judgment, but it also brought His promise of salvation. He saved Noah and his family because of Noah’s obedience to the Lord.
This is God’s way for mankind and the proof is Jesus Christ. Jesus, indeed, is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). Those who will obey and follow Him will know life eternal because of the sacrifice Jesus made for mankind. How wonderful it is to serve a risen Savior!