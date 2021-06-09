From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Someone told me that we can “think” ourselves into old age. My mind tells me I’m still young, but with each birthday I know that is not true. What can I do to prepare for being old?
— A.P.
Dear A.P.: From the moment a child is born, the fight against aging and death begins. The mother devotes years to protecting her child. In spite of her loving care, the child has already begun to die. The tangible signs of aging happen. The dentist will check the decay of our teeth.
Glasses will be needed to help improve our fading vision. Skin will wrinkle and sag; shoulders will droop and steps become slower and less sure. The brittleness of the bones increase and energy fades. Relying on health and life insurance to cushion the blow proves we’re running a race thinking we can outwit the opponent called the aging process. Almost without realizing it, we’ve begun to move closer to death.
Everyone living today will be dead a hundred years from now, or very close to death. So we are faced with the question: Is old age only a cruel burden that grows heavier as the years go by, or can there be something more?
Someday life will be over, no matter how much attention is given to staying fit and healthy. More important than keeping the body healthy is to prepare the soul for eternity with the Lord Jesus Christ. Too many nourish the body and starve the soul.
God has conquered death for us through His finished work on the cross. But He requires each person to confess and renounce sin and turn by faith to His Son, Jesus Christ. When this happens, a soul is born again, and in spite of the body that grows old, the soul is filled with hope and eternal joy.