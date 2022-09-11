From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
World leaders have failed to bring peace. How can bad people lead the world out of bad behavior?
— H.D.
Dear H.D.: A sense of doom has settled upon the hearts of people today. No matter where they travel, there’s a specter of hopelessness. It’s seen boldly in the headlines. It’s in the deep lines that furrow troubled brows. It’s sensed in humanity’s futile search for fulfillment. It’s prevalent in the purposelessness of living. The very atmosphere seems impregnated with a stifling hopelessness that’s robbed millions of the zest for living.
The world’s specialists may employ all the diplomacy and skill at their command, but at best, they reach only symptoms, failing to diagnose the cause of humanity’s disease. What mysterious drive keeps world powers at each other’s throats? Why is there so much intolerance? Why do world leaders gamble with the lives of millions and keep the world dangling on the precipice of war? What diabolical force drives people to crime, lust, and unbridled living? What power is it that breaks up homes? What is it that causes people to pour their futures out of a bottle and trade all that others hold dear for a few sparkling drops from the vine?
Such dilemmas cause many psychiatrists to say, “It’s difficult to offer a cure.” The Bible says that the human heart is desperately wicked (Jeremiah 17:9). Human nature behaves in evil ways because of sin. But the Bible provides a cure. It’s found in someone called Jesus and the remedy is His Gospel, which is Good News!
Many object to the word sin. It’s not a pleasant word, but neither are the words cancer or death. But the entire human race is infected with sin and every trace of it can be removed. The cross of Christ is the bridge over which all must pass in order to stand with Jesus for eternity in Heaven.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
S. Mark Kamaleson, MD, a general orthopedic surgeon who is part of the Optim Health Systems team, is personally familiar with some of the challenges his patients face.
A typical late-summer evening thunderstorm went off script Thursday, dropping a continuous deluge on the Golden Isles that kept pouring until well after sunup Friday.
Ken Lee pointed to the black and white photo of two young, broadly grinning boys clad in party hats.
Brunswick residents will soon see three new murals adorning buildings in the city.
Two stakeholder groups say they are still waiting for NOAA to provide evidence that shows why it would be necessary to require fishing vessels to lower their speeds in right whale waters off the East Coast.
Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.