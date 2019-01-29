From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does the term “easy believism” really mean?
— T.S.
Dear T.S.: There is a mindset today that if people believe in God and do good works, they are going to Heaven. But there are many questions that must be answered. It should not be surprising if people believe easily in a God who makes no demands, but this is not the God of the Bible. Satan has cleverly misled people by whispering that they can be saved without being changed, but this is the Devil’s lie. To those who say they can belong to Christ without giving anything up is Satan’s deception.
There are many religions in the world and enormous confusion about where to find truth. Many preach that God is love, not a God of wrath. People proclaim that Heaven is real but Hell is only a figment of imagination. Some people brag that Hell will be one continuous happy hour; high profile comedians joke that they will be happy to go there some day.
God created Heaven for those who humble themselves before God and Hell is created for Satan and those who serve him. A loving warning comes from Heaven. “Prepare to meet your God” (Amos 4:12). How is this done?
The Bible tells us that when we submit our lives to Christ He gives us the ability to take off our former life and put on the new life He gives (Ephesians 4:22-24). While religion has given the world many forms of “easy believism,” like the New Age Movement of the late 20th century, what people need is “new life” in Christ Jesus.
We must admit our sin and turn from it through faith in Jesus Christ and obey Him. The greatest joy and peace comes to those who take this important step.