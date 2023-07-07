From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does Satan know that he will one day be defeated, and if so, why does he tirelessly work to undermine Almighty God?
– S.D.
Dear S.D.: Satan totally rejects everything about God — including His promises. After all, even in the garden of Eden, Satan rejected God’s Word and branded God a liar (see Genesis 3:1–4). Perhaps Satan still rejects everything God says, even about his own destiny. But Satan also persists because he has one main goal: to block God’s work in any way he can. If he can convince us God doesn’t really love us, or that we cannot fully trust Him, then he has achieved his goal. As long as he is active, people will be deceived into following his way instead of God’s way.
The cause of all trouble, the root of all sorrow, the dread of every person lies in this one small word — sin. It has crippled the nature of man; it has caused man to be caught in the devil’s trap. Sadly, even believers can be diverted from God’s plan for their life and be content with a lukewarm faith that makes little impact on others.
Someday Satan will be defeated — but in the meantime, we must be on our guard, because our adversary, the devil, “prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8, NIV). But God — who cannot lie — has recorded what awaits Satan. “Now is the judgment of this world; now will the ruler of this world be cast out” (John 12:31 ESV).
The devil will try to discourage us, divert us, seek to dilute our testimonies; he will attempt anything to destroy our relationship to Christ and our influence upon others. “Submit … to God,” the Bible says. “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7).
