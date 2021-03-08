From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The dread of sickness and death has permeated our world the past year and it caused me to consider why now more than in past years. The virus is on the lips of everyone and has crowded everything else out. Is this normal and should the fear of sickness and death paralyze us so that we no longer find hope in living? It makes me question those who say that God wants us to have hope.
— V.O.
Dear V.O.: The devil’s a master at making people question God. Christians often respond to sickness and death differently because their hope is in what comes after this life — enjoying eternity in Jesus’ presence. Believers take Him at His Word, that He gives strength to the weary. Living in a sinful world filled with disease and darkness is part of life on earth.
Death and sickness will always be present until Jesus Christ returns. Many great people of God have spoken of hope in Christ that brings peace in the present life.
As the composer of the great hymn “Rock of Ages,” was dying at the age of 38, he said, “I enjoy heaven already in my soul. My prayers are converted into praises.” Those who belong to Jesus rejoice in knowing that He’s with us in our trials and waits for us on the other side of life.
Humanity wants comfort in its sorrows, light in its darkness, peace in its turmoil, rest in its weariness, and healing in its sickness and diseases. The Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ provides all of this.
When suffering strikes, we have a decision to make. Will we turn away from God, or will we turn toward Him? Turning away leads to doubt, anger, bitterness, and despair.
Turning to Him leads to hope, comfort, peace, strength, and joy. Faith in Jesus Christ points us beyond our problems to the hope we have in Christ. Rest your hope fully upon God’s amazing grace.