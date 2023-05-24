From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have two adult children. My daughter wants to move in with her boyfriend because they don’t have enough money to get married. My son wants to get rich fast by investing in cryptocurrency. I brought them up in church and taught them God’s Word and I’m at a loss of what to tell them that I haven’t already told them.
Dear I.N.: Instant coffee. Instant soup. Instant meals in a microwave — everything is instant. We don’t want to wait for anything. We don’t want to do life God’s way. We want what we want, now!
This is what happened between twin brothers even back in ancient times. Esau wanted the bowl of stew Jacob had and Jacob wanted his brother’s blessing. Esau actually traded his birthright for food (see Genesis 25). Esau was so hungry that he sold his birthright to his brother for a bowl of soup that he wanted right then.
The devil lies to people every day. He whispers in the ear, saying that his way is better than God’s way. Many people who seem to have everything to live for die disillusioned and despairing, fearful and bitter. Satan knows that people yearn for instant gratification, but it deposits emptiness in the heart. Serve the devil, and he’ll pay you now. He’ll hold out to you the most beautiful promises. Satan’s offer is always clothed in sparkling wrap. But he is a liar and the father of lies.
We can only encourage the youth of today not to waste life in looking for the world’s brand of instant pleasure or wealth. Finding Jesus Christ and receiving His salvation will bring the greatest joy. This is found in confessing sin to Him and turning from it. God transforms the heart and gives brand new life — a new beginning.
