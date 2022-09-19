From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a Christian attending seminary. The Bible’s teaching on God’s love is thrilling but I’m troubled by the teaching about the devil. I believe a lot of fairy tale thinking has overcome people when it comes to Hell, the devil and demons.
– R.H.
Dear R.H.: Jesus explained the parable of the seed and the sower and said, “The seed is the word of God… the devil comes and takes away the word out of their hearts” (Luke 8:11–12). The same book that tells us of God’s love warns us constantly of the devil who would come between us and God, the devil who is ever waiting to ensnare men’s souls. He’s a master at making us question God and His Word. Some of Satan’s favorite tricks is persuading others to ignore or deny God’s truth.
The devil is real and he is an enemy, not a cartoon character. The devil is out to defeat the Christian in his or her walk with Christ and bring doubt to God’s Word. He well knows that the child of God is a dangerous enemy to his cause. He made every effort to tempt and defeat Christ, and today the devil concentrates on Christ’s followers. He is the commander-in-chief of the powers of evil, and launches attacks against those who have taken sides with Christ and His righteousness.
What the Bible says about Satan and his minions are true because it’s God’s Word. The devil harasses, accuses, tempts, deceives and lies in his dealings with Christians. He works through his allies, the world and the flesh. The devil uses worldliness to wreak havoc among God’s people, to hinder the progress of righteousness. The devil is a powerful foe who is called “the god of this age” (2 Corinthians 4:4). When we are filled with the Spirit of God, and handle His Word with wisdom, the Word of God will defeat Satan every time.
