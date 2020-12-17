From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are Satan and the Devil the same?
— S.D.
Dear S.D.: The Bible says that Satan (the Devil) is the father of lies. He is the most successful liar of all because he persuades millions of people to follow him. He is called a deceiver. In order to accomplish his purpose, the Devil blinds people to their need for Christ.
Two forces are at work in our world – the forces of Christ and the forces of Satan. You must choose the way you will follow.
Many jokes are made about the Devil, but he is no laughing matter. Some people make light of the Devil, thinking that he is some figment of imagination that runs around with a tail dragging behind him. But with the state of the world and the godless society that permeates the culture, some people take it a little more serious. Then there are those who are drawn to Satan. They want to learn more about the Devil, demons, witchcraft, the occult, etc. In many cases, these people do not fully realize they are inviting Satan to come into their thinking and into their very lives. They are deluded.
We must pray to the Lord God and ask him to give us strength to live life according to His word in the Bible. We must rely on Him to protect and keep us from the deceptions of Satan. He does this through prayer and His Word and it is our responsibility to read, study, and obey the Word of God. The Holy Spirit empowers us to discipline our minds by dwelling on the things of the Lord. Scripture tells us plainly not to give Satan a foothold in our lives (Ephesians 4:27).
Don’t be deceived by Satan and his lies. Instead, stay close to Christ – because the closer you are to Him, the farther away you are from the Devil.