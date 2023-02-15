From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are a lot of articles written these days about how the church has forsaken Christ and become worldly. Is this possible and if so, does the Bible speak to this happening?
– W.C.
Dear W.C.: One of the great studies about the church comes from Revelation 2 and 3, and pastors should make this part of their messages because these passages are rich in warning and blessing. Jesus Christ has called out a special people — the church — for His Name. It’s made up of individuals who have surrendered their lives to Him and follow Him in obedience. It doesn’t mean the church is perfect, but it means that its people have turned from the worldliness of life to walk according to His ways while still on Earth. The center of faith in Him is to exhibit love to all by declaring His message, “For God so loved the world” (John 3:16).
At the time Jesus spoke these words, the people of His day were worldly. Some were dressed in religious garb that belonged to this world, a world ruled by the prince of darkness — a world dominated by pride, ambition, hate, jealousy, greed and falsehood. The world is still this way.
But when Jesus draws people to Himself, He desires that we set our affections on things above, on the things that glorify Him — refusing to conform to worldly principles and practices and instead live under the lordship of Christ. This marks the church as different. While the church belongs to Christ — who is the King of kings and Lord of lords — He declared that the world would hate those who followed Him, but He promised to be with us. Christ’s church is to be distinctive and must center its message on Christ as Savior through the proclamation of His Word. This is the church triumphant.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
For the first time in a long time, Lover’s Oak is going to get a little love of its own from City Hall.
Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.
An agreement to invest to expand the capacity of the harbor was signed Monday at a ceremony on the Georgia Ports Authority dock in Brunswick.
The Kress, a boutique hotel in downtown Brunswick, will open its doors to the public on Friday in a grand opening ceremony from 6-9 p.m.
At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…
Peggy Shanahan, one of the co-owners of Ned Cash & Associates Jewelers, is full of little trivia about the old shop, which is set to close later this month.