From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How strong is the Christian faith in other countries?
Dear N.W.: The church is the body of Christ on earth. All true believers who follow Christ make up his church — and it is worldwide, even in countries where God cannot openly be worshipped.
The church isn’t just a particular building or congregation but the spiritual fellowship. If we belong to Him, we also belong to each other; if we have committed our lives to Him, we are also committed to each other.
The story is told about going through immigration in Moscow. After the inspection of passports, the agent smiled at the group of Christians and pointed upward. In the midst of fierce atheism, there stood a fellow believer in Christ.
Standing outside the Kremlin wall watching people lay wreaths as part of their annual Victory Day celebration, a man quietly stood, his chest covered with medals from his military service. Without saying a word he used the tip of his cane to draw a cross in the dirt for all to see.
Sitting on a bus in Eastern Europe, a woman raised her hand to the fogged window and traced a cross. She was communicating a common bond with other believers who were watching.
What a privilege to have the freedom to speak of our faith openly in America. But around the world this is not true in many countries, yet God has His people.
They come from different races and cultures — but it seems that instantly God’s people realize that there is a common bond that overcomes human barriers, drawing us together. This is the power of faith in Christ.
Throughout the world there are people who are enduring cruelties and persecution because of their Christian faith. Let’s remember to pray for them faithfully.