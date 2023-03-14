From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

More from this section

Carter tours Golden Isles Veterans Village

Carter tours Golden Isles Veterans Village

During a tour of the Golden Isles Veterans Village on Monday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the volunteers and donors who have contributed to the 30 dwellings and the community center.

Signs of spring popping up at Bullington's

Signs of spring popping up at Bullington's

Bullington St. Simons Island, a men’s clothing shop packed with stylish, timeless menswear and gifts, and located in the Frederica North Shopping Center, has the spring apparel men want to wear to work, social events and on the golf course this spring.

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.