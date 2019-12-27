From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Will I ever feel that I have arrived at what God wants me to be?
— L.H.
Dear L.H.: Like the marathon runner, we are in the journey of life for the long haul and it lasts as long as God gives us breath. We aren’t meant to wander off the track, or quit and join the spectators, or decide we’ll just slow down and take it easy while others pass us by. The Christian life is a process of learning and growing and this is accomplished through the study of God’s Word, obedience to it and a life of prayer that brings us into fellowship with Him. It is He who brings us to completion.
Our example is Jesus, “Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:2-3). There, He works on our behalf and prays for us. What a marvelous picture this is for believers.
Jesus completed the journey God had prepared for Him, even at the cost of His own blood. This truth is our power to endure, when we feel like collapsing from exhaustion or drained by busyness. This happens when we run unwisely or depend only on our own resources. We may get by with it for a time, but eventually it will catch up with us. In ourselves we are too weak.
God didn’t intend for us to travel our journey in our own strength anyway, but only with the strength He supplies. This was what Paul meant when he declared, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). God is far more concerned about our spiritual journey, and He is there to supply all our needs.