From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible claim that the human heart can be changed by the blood of Christ and purify the soul?
— D.G.
Dear D.G.: The Apostle Peter referred to the common practice of subjecting gold to such intense heat that the initial form of it is destroyed. Upon remolding, however, the impurities perish in the flame. Trials and difficulties may assail the life of a believer, but they also have the ability to remold his character and banish from his life those impurities which might impair growth and service.
A chemistry class learned how acids act on different substances. In the course of an experiment, the professor gave the class a bit of gold and told them to dissolve it. They left it all night in the strongest acid they had. It failed to dissolve. Then they tried various combinations of acids, but in vain.
The professor said, “I knew you could not dissolve gold. None of the acids you have there will attack it,” and he handed them a special bottle of acid. They poured some of its contents into the tube that held the piece of gold; and the gold that had resisted all the other acids quickly disappeared in the royal water. The gold at last had found its master.
The professor asked, “Do you know why that acid is called ‘royal water’?” “Yes,” they replied, “it is because it is the master of gold.”
Then he said, “I should take time to tell you that there is another substance just as impervious as gold — the sinful heart. Trial, affliction, riches, honor, imprisonment, or punishment [will not] master it. Education and culture will not dissolve or purify it. There is but one element that has power over the sin of the human heart — the blood of Christ, the Savior of the soul.”
Simply put, the blood of Christ purifies.