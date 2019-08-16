From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Americans live by the Constitution of the United States and I have heard it said that the Bible is the Constitution for Christians. Is this true?
— C.L.
Dear C.L.: A constitution is made up of principles by which a nation, or a people, are governed. The Bible stands as the supreme constitution for all mankind, not just Christians. Its laws apply equally to all who live under its domain, without exception or special interpretation. God’s Word was given not only to those who believe in Him and follow Him, but to all mankind. Unbelief in God does not excuse anyone from God’s ultimate judgment.
As the U.S. Constitution is the highest law of the land (in America), so the Bible is the highest law of God. The American Constitution itself was founded upon Biblical standards. It is the Bible that sets forth spiritual laws and records God’s enduring promises. The most wonderful message of this document is that it reveals God’s plan of redemption for the human race.
Many citizens today do not know much about the U.S. Constitution, and many know less about God’s Word. The presupposition of the constitutional framers was that law was absolute. People were to be free and they were to know what the law required and also what the law could not do. They were to know their rights, their privileges, and their limitations. No judge was to be unfair but was to judge cases as the law required.
True Christianity finds all of its doctrines (truth) in the Bible; true Christianity does not deny any part of the Bible; true Christianity does not add anything to the Bible. Believing and following God’s Word brings the greatest freedom, because God’s truth declares His judgment against sin, and broadcasts His forgiving love to the whole world.