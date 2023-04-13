From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandson is full of questions about God that I cannot answer fully. He’s inquisitive, especially about the Bible and the things of God, but I feel inadequate to answer him for fear that I might tell him the wrong thing, and I don’t think he would listen to someone as old as me. What’s the right way to approach these matters?
– T.F.
Dear T.F.: An 8-year-old asked one day, “How old is God?” It’s thrilling when children desire to know more about God.
The Bible speaks to mankind. God answers all the questions people need to know about Him. God is timeless; He has always existed. God has no beginning and He has no end. He was never young, and He will never grow old. That statement is difficult to comprehend, not only for children but also for adults, because everything around us grows old or wears out. When we were children, we looked at our grandparents as “old.” But there was a day they were young children; youth in the prime of life before the old took hold. We’re never too young or old to ask questions about God and give answers from the Bible.
God changes not, nor does He grow old and weak. This is why we can trust Him with our lives. We do grow old. From the beginning of our earthly lives to the end, our days are numbered. Those who trust in Him — and receive His salvation in this life — will live with Him in eternity where we will also “never grow old.”
Impacting children for Christ is the most important responsibility most of us will ever face. The greatest resource is reading and believing the Bible and teaching it to the younger generations. God’s Spirit helps us do that.
