From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandmother is always telling me that if I make the wrong choice in life my conscience is going to always be looking over my shoulder. She knows a lot about the Bible but she said it was up to me to find it. Does the Bible really say something about a person’s conscience?
— W.G.
Dear W.G.: The Bible is God’s textbook of revelation and speaks of having a pure conscience (1 Timothy 3:9). This is only possible when our minds are surrendered to the Lord and when we put into practice His commands and promises.
In God’s great classroom there is an expansive library called Scripture. It speaks of nature and conscience and says God’s law is “written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness, and between themselves their thoughts accusing or else excusing them” (Romans 2:15).
It is so wonderful to think that God actually speaks to warn us when we are wrong, and to bless us when we do right. This may be a “still small voice” that will not let us go until we settle in our hearts what is right according to Him. We must never silence that inner voice — but always check what we believe according to God’s Word.
Conscience is the detective that watches the direction of our steps and decries every conscious transgression. It is a vigilant eye before which each imagination, thought, and act is held up for either censure or approval. There is no greater proof of the existence of moral law and the Lawgiver in the universe than this little light of the soul. And we must remember that the human conscience is reliable only when it is guided by the Holy Spirit. This is a blessed gift that He gives to those who love and obey Him.