From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible record that God calls people fools?
— T.F.
Dear T.F.: It is interesting that people are seldom offended when an April fool’s prank is played on them, but highly offended that the Bible lays out clearly the meaning of a fool in the eyes of God.
God is not a practical joker. He never plays tricks, He never deceives, and He never, ever, lies; He speaks only the truth. He defines the truth in Himself, and every word that proceeds out of His mouth is just, wise, and loving. He identifies the fool as one who refuses to acknowledge God’s ample evidence of who He is, His love for us, His desire that we might come to know Him through Jesus Christ, and His provision for us throughout our lives.
When people refuse to believe God’s Word, they will eventually find out how foolish they really are. When they find themselves in Hell it will be too late. The Bible says, “A fool has no delight in understanding, but in expressing his own heart.… The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, they have done abominable works” (Proverbs 18:2; Psalm 14:1).
All people have been granted one precious life from Creator God with many opportunities to know Him personally. We are indeed the biggest fools of all if we make the eternal mistake of rejecting the loving truth that God has communicated through Scripture and demonstrated to all through His death for our sin on the cross. But we do not have to remain fools. We can humble ourselves before Him and receive Him by faith and rejoice in His resurrection that gives to us the promise of Heaven.