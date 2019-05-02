From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
In our country today there seems to be a concerted attack on the Bible and everything that points to Jesus Christ. Why does it bother so many people if certain segments of society want to believe in the God of the Bible, particularly when it is part of our very foundation?
— T.C.
Dear T.C.: There is a growing movement to remove the Bible and all Christian symbols from the landscape and from the hearts of people. If the movement were to succeed, anarchy would rule. This generation must face the appalling fact that it is either the Bible, or back to the jungles, because that’s exactly what would happen.
The Bible teaches that God loves. All over the world people hunger to know God. Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, all the religions in the world arise from man’s searching for God. But God has already revealed Himself, and it’s reasonable to suppose that God, an intelligent Being, would show Himself to us as a human race. Down in our hearts we hunger to know Him, and the Lord God has made the truth known to mankind through His Word — the Bible.
Down through the years it has been ridiculed, burned, refuted, destroyed, but it lives on. It is the anvil that has worn out many hammers. Most books are born, live a few short years, then go the way of all the earth; they’re forgotten. But not the Bible. God will always preserve it and it will live on, because the Word of the Lord is God Himself (John 1:1).
God also tells mankind this truth, that man is without excuse (Romans 1:20). The Bible features all aspects of human nature — the good, the bad, and the ugly — and we need to learn from all of them. We are flawed vessels, but God is faithful and gracious to teach us what we need to know (1 Corinthians 10:11).