From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can I better understand the Christian religion? I’ve tried reading the Bible and it is too hard to understand. Is there another book that tells the story more concisely?
– B.U.
Dear B.U.: No book ever takes the place of the Bible. It is its own best commentary. The book of John in the New Testament is a wonderful place to start. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. … All things were made through Him. ... In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness” (John 1:1–5).
Nothing compares to Scriptural truth; it is the very Word of God. Many people don’t think about praying and asking God to open their minds and hearts to the simplicity of His Word that speaks of His willing sacrifice to save mankind from sin and give them new life.
The Bible is a guidebook, leading people to find personal faith. Like a map or guidebook, it will show you the way, but you must take it one step at a time. When we read the Bible prayerfully, the Lord will speak. God provides understanding through the power of His Holy Spirit for those who seek His truth.
When we ask the Lord to help us be patient as we learn, He will impart knowledge. For some it happens gradually and slowly, but His light will shine forth. The fact that God is infinite makes the study of His Word a lifetime occupation. Just as we cannot eat one meal to suffice for a lifetime, neither can we read a portion of the Bible just once and give up. The Bible is to the soul what bread is to the body. We need it daily.
