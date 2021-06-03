From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a history major and a librarian and have read thousands of books. I love words. But I struggle to find any book that has all the answers to life. I have stayed away from religious books because they all contradict each other, don’t they?
— R.B.
Dear R.B.: There is indeed a book that answers the questions of the human race because people should know what they believe and why they believe as they do. There is an authoritative resource material. It is actually a library of 66 ancient and historic books that have stood the test of time because it is truth. Together this library is called the Bible. It is the very Word of God and was written for mankind, and God calls all people to believe in Him.
This Book has come down to us through the ages and is still relevant today. It has passed through so many hands, appeared in so many forms, and survived every kind of attack. Neither barbaric vandalism nor civilized scholarship has destroyed it. Neither the burning of fire nor the laughter of skepticism has accomplished its annihilation. Through the many dark ages of man, its glorious promises have survived unchanged.
The Bible says, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matthew 24:35). The Scripture embodies all the knowledge men and women need to fill the longing of their souls.
Only by following and obeying its instruction can we build the kind of lives He has designed for all. Find out for yourself why the Bible answers every human need; why it supplies the faith and strength that keeps humanity marching forward. Never let anyone keep you from relying on God’s Word completely.