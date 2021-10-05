From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I believe the Bible to be the best spiritual book ever written, but my philosophy professor says that the Bible is only one of the spiritual books that gives insight into the mind of man. I am a Christian but I don’t know how to debate this subject. Where can I turn for help?
— P.M.
Dear P.M.: Simply put, the Bible is the source of all knowledge. It says, “People do not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.” The Word of God is called the sword of the Spirit and God Himself has provided His truth to mankind. He has given us His precious Word because He wants us to know Him, love Him, and serve Him. Most of all, He gave it to us to convict us of our sin against Him and repent and receive Him as Lord. What a wonderful gift!
The Bible isn’t just another great book. The Bible interprets the Bible. It tells how it came to be written — and it has stood the test of time.
The Bible is actually a library of books — 66 in all. Behind each one, however, was the Author, the Spirit of God.
Someone has written, “Sin will keep you from God’s Word — or God’s Word will keep you from sin!” Which will we choose? While people today — from all walks of life — are searching for answers to life’s problems, only the Bible has the answer to the deepest needs of men, women, and children. Yet there are people who know the words to a television commercial better than they know the words of the Bible.
The secret of the power of Christianity is not in its ethics. It is not in Christian ideas or philosophy; the secret is found in the Lord Jesus Christ and His truth.