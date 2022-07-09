From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend who is a humanist says that the Bible is an archaic book written by uneducated people in a very illiterate time in history. She claims that Bible-believers are wasting time, money and energy when they could be using these valuable resources for something worthwhile, like solving the world’s problems instead of worshiping a nonexistent God. She says that someday the world will be rid of the Bible completely.
– T.C.
Dear T.C.: Some people want to get rid of the Bible completely. Some want to keep it just as literature. And many, believing it to be God’s Word, want to live by it. The Bible is the constitution of Christianity. Just as the United States Constitution is not of any private interpretation, neither is the Bible of any private interpretation.
As the U.S. Constitution is the highest law of its citizens, so the Bible is the highest law of God. God’s laws are found in the Bible. Whatever else there may be that tells us of God, it is more clearly told in the Bible. Nature in her laws tells of God, but it tells us nothing of the love and grace of God. Conscience, in our inmost being, tells us of God, but the message is fragmentary. The only place we can find a clear, unmistakable message is in the Word of God, which we know as the Bible.
True Christianity finds all of its doctrine in the Bible; true Christianity does not deny any part of the Bible; true Christianity does not add anything to the Bible. For many centuries, the Bible has been the most available book on Earth. It has no hidden purpose. It cannot be destroyed, because it is God’s Word. The Bible has been the anvil upon which the critics have worn out their hammers.