I feel like a religious orphan. With so many religions in the world, it’s hard to decide which one works the best. It seems they all stem from culture or politics. Is there a way to cut through all the rules and spiritualism and find something that really works?
Dear M.G.: When Socrates was about to die, one of his disciples mourned that he was leaving his followers orphans. The leaders of the world’s religions were unable to promise that they would never leave their followers. Jesus said, “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:18). When it comes to promises, it’s interesting to contrast God’s words with religious and philosophical leaders.
The Bible is the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and believing His truth and following Him leads us into a personal relationship with the One and only true God. “He who believes in Me, believes … in Him who sent Me … I have come as a light into the world … I have not spoken on My own authority; but the Father who sent Me … I and My Father are one” (John 12:44-49, 10:30).
Christianity is not a religion, but a relationship. It is not a Western religion, nor is it a message of one culture or political system; it is a message of life and hope for all the world! It carries the truth of redemption by the death of our Savior for our sins on the cross. It carries the fact that Christ rose again. Religion can be anything. But true Christianity is God coming to mankind in a personal relationship, and this is where His promise is certain, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). He is the One and only God (Isaiah 45:5). Trust in Him today.