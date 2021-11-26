From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Sometimes I feel that nothing I do turns out right even when I go the extra mile. I pray and ask God to help me see things differently but I stay discouraged. Since God promises to be with us, why do I feel defeated?
— D.S.
Dear D.S.: Discouragement, hopelessness, despair—so many situations in this fallen world can make us feel this way. Problems and struggles can wear us down physically, emotionally, and mentally — and can even erode our faith.
But God, our loving heavenly Father, understands our feelings at times like these, and He wants to encourage and help us. The question we must honestly ask ourselves is this: Do we immerse ourselves in God’s Word and seek His truth? The Bible is our guide book and for it to have an impact in our lives, we must open it and read it — daily.
Life sometimes takes us through hard places. But even in the midst of them, God is with us, and nothing can happen to us that is beyond His ability to help. The Scriptures say, “People do not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4, NLT). What a treasure trove we have at our fingertips.
We must let the study of the Bible become central in life — not just to know it, but also to obey it. When we engrave its truths in our minds and hearts, we learn the power of God’s Word. God speaks to us through His Word, and it changes our thinking and our actions.
People from all walks of life are searching for answers to life’s problems, and the Bible has the answer to man’s deepest needs, and gives peace for today, and hope for tomorrow.