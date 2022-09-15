From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I love the message of Jesus Christ and I share my faith and testimony to all those I encounter. My friends say I should be an evangelist, but I’m actually a medical doctor and I’m given tremendous opportunities to help people who are in physical need, but also spiritual need. Is this the work of evangelism?
– S.D.
Dear S.D.: Every believer in Jesus Christ should do the work of evangelizing because we possess the greatest message of all time — Jesus loves the world and came to redeem the world from sin. An evangelist carries a message to others, to tell people simply and clearly what God says concerning His Son, Jesus Christ, and what He has done for all. This is done with urgency because the souls of people are at stake. While some are called to do this as their life’s work, all believers have a part in spreading the Gospel, and what a privilege it is.
A messenger conveys a message to another. He or she may not enjoy doing it if the message contains bad news, but the messenger should be faithful to deliver it. This is the duty of the evangelist. God has given the message and those who convey it should be faithful to every word recorded in Scripture.
God’s Word alone is the authority and it is more powerful than human personality or natural speaking ability. The Bible is always living, active and relevant (Hebrews 4:12).
Doing the work of evangelism is not a calling just for the clergy. There’s a mighty army of those who follow Jesus around the world with a vision to reach their own people for Christ.
