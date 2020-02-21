From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I grew up being told that the Bible was a book about sin and hell. Then someone told me it was actually a book with a promise. Is that true?
— B.P.
Dear B.P.: The Bible is a book of many promises, and unlike the books of men, it doesn’t change or get out of date. The Bible makes it clear that no problems in our lives are too great or too small for God’s concern. He cares about everything that affects those who belong to Him. If we have no knowledge of God’s promises to us, we will not be able to appropriate them.
While all the promises of the Bible cannot be listed in this brief post, the Bible contains many thousands. God has given us the entirety of His word of truth and we must search it out, for there is great blessing in doing so. From one end of the Bible to the other, God assures us that He will never go back on His promises.
But the greatest of His promises given to all mankind is found in perhaps the best known passage John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” God has given His promise of eternal salvation and says, “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).
God stands ready to fill us with His words; for there is no greater armor, no greater strength, and no greater assurance that He is with us, and in us. When we walk with Him through this life He will equip and nourish us by His instruction and will help us stand firm on His promises.