From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am in middle school and love to study science. I’ve been learning about metamorphosis and was wondering if the Bible says anything that could help me be a better guy and prepare for the future ahead.
— T.A.
Dear T.A.: Another word for metamorphosis is “transformation.” The Bible has a lot to say about this wonderful word and one of the best-known verses about this is in Romans 12:2: “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed….”
Now if you try to transform a pig, it will end in defeat. You see, pigs love mud. You can scrub a pig, spray the best perfume on him, put a ribbon around his neck, and bring him in the house. But when you turn him loose, he will jump into the first mud puddle he sees because his nature has not changed. He is still a pig!
Now people try to make changes in their lives, and that is good, but God says we all need another change as well – a transformation of the heart. And it is possible! When we come to Jesus, God’s Spirit comes to live inside us and change us. Our attitudes, goals, and habits change. These changes don’t happen all at once. We will spend the rest of our lives learning what it means to follow Jesus and obey Him.
For those who believe in Jesus Christ and live for Him, they have been transformed. They strive to live wholesome lives and look to the Lord for their direction with every step they take. They begin to think different and their behavior begins to take on Christlike attributes. Their “nature” changes. This is the greatest way to live life here and now.