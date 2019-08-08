From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
With the state of the world in such a mess, it puzzles me to hear other Christians say that we have a glorious future ahead. Isn’t that like having our heads stuck in the sand?
— F.S.
Dear F.S.: No matter how foreboding the future, the Christian knows the end of the story of history. For believers in Christ, there will be a glorious climax. How do we know this to be true? Because the Bible says it, we believe it, and that settles it!
Christians should not be disturbed by the chaos the world creates, for we know that these things are the consequences of man’s sin and greed. But we should pray about everything that goes on in the world for this purpose: that all of these things will lead men, women, and children to search for peace in the midst of these storms, and this kind of peace is found only in Christ. All Christians are called to proclaim this message of hope. While we must tell the whole story, that the human race is filled with sin and in need of redemption, we are given the greatest news to broadcast wherever we go — that Jesus came to seek and to save those who are lost (Luke 19:10).
Long ago, Oliver Cromwell’s aide was traveling and restless. He woke his valet and was troubled and the valet said to the man, “Did God rule the world before you were born?” The man said, “Most assuredly.” The valet then asked, “Will He rule it again after we are dead?” The man replied, “Certainly, He will.” Then the valet said, “Then, sir, why not let Him rule the present also?” The man’s faith was stirred and peace came to his heart. The Bible gives us assurance that the future is in God’s hands.