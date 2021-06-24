From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God.

— B.W.

Dear B.W.: The Bible says the state of the world will grow darker as we near the end of the age. This is evident when even news reporters ask the question: “What is the world coming to?”

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable. But the end of the world as we know it will culminate with Jesus Christ coming again as the King triumphant. For those who don’t settle the state of their soul in light of this truth, their future is dark indeed.

The Bible says that the god of this age [Satan] has blinded the eyes of those who don’t believe God’s truth so that the light of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ will have no impact. They have more faith in mankind’s empty promises than the God who created them and holds the future in His hands.

There’s coming a time when the Antichrist will take the world by storm, promising peace. His popularity will lure hearts and deceive minds. The human race will be caught up in exhilaration, believing the Antichrist alone will solve their dilemmas and bring global tranquility. This is why God’s Word proclaims: “Be saved from this perverse generation” (Acts 2:40). But when the King of glory breaks through the storm clouds, He will reveal to the world the great deceiver and gather to Himself all those who belong to Him. This is called the blessed hope.

We only have this moment to prepare for eternity. For those who delay, why do you wait? Turn to Christ now and live in the promise of His eternal light.

