From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Most pictures of Jesus look similar but is it possible to really know what Jesus looked like?
— J.P.
Dear J.P.: Outside of the hints given in Isaiah 53, the Bible does not tell us what Jesus looked like, nor were paintings or drawings made of Him during His lifetime. Artists throughout the centuries have tried to imagine what He must have looked like, but the truth is, we don’t know.
There is a very good reason for this. God knew that if we had an accurate portrait of Jesus, we would be tempted to worship it instead of worshiping Jesus Himself. We could even lapse into a type of idolatry, and that would be wrong.
But someday we will know what the risen Christ looks like, for someday every person will behold Him. For those who know Him as Savior, we will enter into His presence forever. And when we do, the Bible says, “we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as he is” (1 John 3:2).
Then we will share in His resurrection glory, and we will share in His sinless perfection.
While a physical portrait of Jesus Christ is not given to us, the Bible gives us the portrait of His heart and tells us not to despise the riches of His goodness, forbearance, and long-suffering, “knowing that the goodness of God leads you to repentance” (Romans 2:4). His compassion is so great for mankind that He stands ready to forgive man’s sin and to prepare a place in Heaven for each one who will turn to Him. There is no love greater.
The question everyone must answer is: Are we ready for that glorious day? We all must come to the place where we accept Him as Savior and follow Him or reject Him, and that is what determines our eternal destination.