From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My son asked me what I wanted for Mother’s Day. In an effort to pique his interest in the things of God, I asked for a new Bible in black. My intention was to re-gift it to him. Instead, he gave me a book about being our own gods and he told me that he could not give me a Bible because it was full of contradictions. I didn’t know how to answer him.
– B.C.
Dear B.C.: The Bible does not contradict itself at all. God’s warnings and blessings work in harmony together for the purpose of showing our hearts that sin dominates the world in which we live. There’s hope and mercy for those who seek Him and trust Him for the outcome.
The days of mankind are filled with trouble and sorrow, the Bible says (Psalm 90:10). We wish it were not so, of course; maybe that is why we are so quick to believe the advertisements that promise us happiness. Life is difficult for everyone, and no one makes it through unscathed. But the Bible says, “The Lord will give grace and glory; no good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11).
Evil is committed against mankind, and mankind is filled with evil. All around us are people whose lives are filled with trouble and sorrow, and they need our compassion and encouragement. There’s hope beyond this world of sorrow and it’s found in the hope of Christ and eternity in Heaven for those who receive Him as Savior. In His heavenly presence, our troubles and sorrows will cease, and we’ll be safely with Christ forever, the Prince of Peace. Heaven will be filled with eternal joy. Who would not want to go there? There’s no false advertising in the Bible, and everyone who receives Christ’s truths will be filled with wisdom and hope.